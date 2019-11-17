Ilo Deanne Hendricksen-Hutton
May 17, 1930 — Nov. 12, 2019
Ilo Deanne Hendricksen- Hutton was born to Alfred and Nellie Hendricksen May 17, 1930, in Charlo, MT. She was the third of six children. She passed away with family by her side November 12, 2019, in Walla Walla.
Ilo graduated from Upper Columbia Academy, Spangle, WA, in 1948. She received a degree from the Modern Business College in Missoula, MT, which she attended during the summers of 1944-1949.
After getting all of her four children into school, Ilo returned to the workforce in 1971 and held various secretarial positions in Missoula. Then in 1974, Mount Ellis Academy in Bozeman, MT, asked her to be their Dean of Women where she remained until 1976.
In 1976, Ilo became assistant Dean of Women at Walla Walla College (now WW University). She moved to the Portland campus as their Dean of Women in 1983 and returned to WWC as Head Dean of Women from 1986-1994. Ilo loved WWC and the young women she helped to educate. Many of these young women stayed in touch with her up until the end of her life.
Some of Ilo’s greatest joys were from helping others – students, faculty, and friends alike. She was the embodiment of the “pay it forward” concept and touched many, many lives. She had an impish sense of humor, a great capacity for fun and tricks, a huge, giving heart, and was always ready for some kind of adventure. Ilo’s zest for life was infectious and apparent in everything she did.
Ilo also loved Flathead Lake in Montana like no other place on earth. She spent many happy summers there teaching her children and grandchildren how to water ski, boat and scavenge for treasured “lake rocks”. There were many adventures created there for her family. She instilled in her children a tremendous appreciation of nature and the outdoors.
She was an amazingly strong, independent woman who could light up a room with her smile. She was wise and warm but could be stern when she needed to be. She had a tremendous capacity for compassion which she liberally bestowed on everyone with whom she came into contact.
One of the greatest manifestations of Ilo’s great strength is how she successfully raised four children essentially on her own at a time when single parenting was unusual. Her children are incredibly grateful for the many sacrifices she made for them. She made their lives special. Although her work required many, many long hours, Ilo always made family a priority.
Ilo is survived by her daughter, Deborah Hutton and husband Fred Ebert, Polson, MT; Jeff Hutton, Florence, MT; Greg Hutton and wife Cyndi, Florence, MT; David Hutton and wife Lori, Walla Walla. She has four grandchildren, Jessica Hutton, Walla Walla, Joseph Hutton, Loma Linda, CA, Kelsey Colombat, Caen, France, Peter Hutton, Spokane, WA. Also surviving are two brothers, Dale Hendricksen and wife Irene, and Stan Hendricksen and wife Ellen, all of Montana; plus many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held November 24 at 2 p.m. at Walla Walla University Church. The family requests no flowers. If you choose to honor Ilo’s memory, please make a donation to Walla Walla University.
Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com