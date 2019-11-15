Ilo D. Hutton
May 17, 1930 — Nov. 12, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Ilo D. Hutton, 89, died Nov. 12, 2019.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.
