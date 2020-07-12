Hulette Marr Johnson
October 16, 1943 — July 7, 2020
Our beloved husband, father, brother and friend….Hulette “Hugh” Marr Johnson was born October 16, 1943, to Hulette Harry Johnson and Inez Mae Marr Johnson.
Hugh started his young life in Ukiah and Pilot Rock, Oregon. His parents then moved the family onto a fruit ranch in Milton-Freewater, when Hugh was 11.
He attended Fruitvale elementary school, Ferndale middle school and McLoughlin Union High School. He graduated from Mac-Hi, with honors, in 1962.
Hugh attended Oregon State University where he played football for the Beavers for one year (Go Beavs!). The following year he transferred to the University of Oregon (Go Ducks!) on a full Elks Scholarship. He graduated from University of Oregon with a degree in Business Administration and Foreign Affairs. During his junior year of college, he was an exchange student to Holland, where he made lifelong memories. This experience fostered a love of travel and learning about other cultures which lead to several return trips to Europe.
In 1967 he met his future wife, Shirley Ann Richards. They were married Oct. 25, 1968. Among their many adventures over the years, they both cherished their travels to Europe together not long after being married.
Hugh’s first career path fittingly began as a teacher, creating a brand new “Law for Youth” course at Pendleton High School and pulling double duty as the tennis coach. After three years of teaching, he began his banking career with First Federal Savings & Loan in 1972.
About two years later, Hugh and Shirley welcomed a new member to the family, their son Hulette Marc Johnson.
When Marc was two years old, Hugh decided to pursue his dream of building his own fruit ranch. He purchased land and set about developing it into apple and eventually cherry orchards. Hugh was always willing to lend a hand to a neighbor or friend, especially if it meant he got to move some earth with his backhoe. We will always smile when we think of him controlling that beast, constantly looking for an excuse to dig a hole!
Hugh was known as a man who wore many hats. At the same time he was building the fruit ranch, he continued working for First Federal, primarily as a way to subsidize his love of farming. In 1987, he began working for Baker Boyer Bank and remained with them for 16 years turning the OREO department into one of the regional bank’s successes. He was a seemingly tireless worker, coming home from a day of banking, changing out of his suit and into his overalls and jumping on a tractor until the sun went down.
Hugh’s next career move would be as Economic Development Director for the State of Oregon and Umatilla County where he worked to bring businesses and jobs to rural Oregon. One of the many ways he showed his love for Oregon’s small communities was to coordinate Umatilla County’s participation in the Oregon State Fair in Salem, Oregon. Hugh especially enjoyed and took particular pride in working with and involving members of Oregon’s various Indian tribes.
Following his stint with the State of Oregon, Hugh retired back to “only” one job – his true love at the fruit ranch. In retirement, he continued to enjoy traveling, including Hawaii and the Oregon coast, with a particular love for the Depot Bay area. He also loved to read, play with the family dogs (especially his Chihuahua “Tiny”), a healthy dose of “Netflix and Chill”, visiting estate sales and spending quality time with his family, just relaxing on the ranch overlooking cherries and wine grapes.
Above all, Hugh was a wonderful father. He never failed to follow and support his son in whatever activities, vocation or avocation he was involved in. Over the years he nurtured and maintained a strong, loving and rare bond with his son, sharing many experiences and travels together.
Hugh was preceded in death by his parents; as well as his paternal grandparents, Fred and Myrtle Johnson; his maternal grandparents, Vernie and Amy Marr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years; his son, Marc (Jaime); sister, Marla Hoag (Rich); many brothers and sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Goodbye to our uniquely wonderful Hugh. Say “hello” to everyone in heaven and may you find many “holes” to dig!
Because of COVID-19, there will be a private interment with a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Donations may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Society (or charity of choice).
