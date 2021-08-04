Howard L. Graham
January 26, 1946 — July 4, 2021
It is with sadness that the family of Howard Graham announces his sudden death at the age of 75.
Howard served in the U.S. Air Force until wounded in the eye. He then was a logger until retirement.
Preceded in death by first wife, Donna Graham; son, Tyler Graham; both parents, Lloyd Graham and Isabel Hendershot; youngest brother, Wayne Hendershot; sister, Jean; and second wife, Wihelmina “Willy” Graham.
Howard leaves behind his brothers, Chester Hendershot of Grand Prairie, Alberta, John (Darlene) Hendershot of Merritt, B.C.; sisters, Penny (Darriel) Paine of Blanchard, ID, and Irene Chavers of Alabama; children: Vickie (Dave) Kelly of Hermiston, OR, Brenda Lee Bristow of Kamloops, B.C, Robert (Rhoda) Reich of New Zealand, Randy (Claire) Reich of Alberta, Ruth (Mike) Canning of Kelowna, B.C.; grandchildren: Chris Price of Kamloops, B.C, Jennifer Trump of Grand Prairie, Alberta, Jackson Hale of Touchet, Blake Hale of Walla Walla, Travis Reynold of Williams Lake, B.C., Corey Reich of Edmonton Alberta, Tabitha Canning of Vernon, B.C., Renee Reich of Alberta, Ian Reich of Alberta, Raydon Reich of New Zealand; nine great-grandchildren.