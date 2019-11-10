Howard “Howie” Blessing DMD
Feb. 3, 1948 — Nov. 1, 2019
WALLA WALLA -
Howard “Howie” Blessing DMD, 71, died Nov. 1, 2019, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.
Howard “Howie” Blessing DMD
Feb. 3, 1948 — Nov. 1, 2019
WALLA WALLA -
Howard “Howie” Blessing DMD, 71, died Nov. 1, 2019, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla.
Walla Walla Valley Honda presents "The Leapin Louie Comedy Show" at Gesa Power House Theatre… Read more
Gesa Power House Theatre presents America's Sweethearts in concert on Sunday, November 10 at… Read more
The holidays can be a very difficult time for people who have experienced the death of someo… Read more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.