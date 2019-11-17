Howard F. “Howie” Blessing DMD
Feb. 3, 1948 — Nov. 1, 2019
Howard F. “Howie” Blessing DMD, 71, died at home Nov. 1, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.
He was born on Feb. 3, 1948, to Howard E. and Frances Koncki Blessing in Meriden, CT. Howie attended Marietta College in Marietta, Ohio graduating with a B.S. degree in 1970. He completed his D.M.D. degree at University of Connecticut Medical/Dental School in 1974. He joined the United States Public Health Service Corps in the same year. In 1995, he was awarded a Masters in Public Health degree from Loma Linda University School of Medicine.
Married in June of 1974 to Karen Zwick, the couple moved to McLaughlin, S.D. where Howie spent his first assignment with Public Health on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. In September, 1976, he was reassigned to National Health Service Corps in Lubec, Maine. Howie provided dental services in Lubec and Eastport, Maine for 12 years before being reassigned to Migrant Health Services in Walla Walla, WA. In 2000 he retired from U.S. Public Health Service Corps with the rank of Captain. He continued to practice dentistry working at Family Medical Center in clinic, on their mobile dental van and training general dentist residents in Public Health issues. He retired from Yakima Valley Farm Workers Corporation in 2009.
In 2003, Howie received the Distinguished Service Award from National Head Start Health Services Institute for partnering with Childrens’ Home Society to provide oral health services to infants and toddlers in the Early Head Start Program. The Art Reiger Outstanding Volunteer Award was awarded to Howie in 2007 for 15 years of dental health programs in the Walla Walla School District. Howie partnered with the Washington State Department of Health to advance infant and children’s oral health programs throughout the state. He also worked with the Arcora Foundation for over 10 years training medical providers to integrate oral health into well child care.
Howie was a member of the American Dental Association, WA State Dental Association, Walla Walla Dental Association and Elks Lodge 2399 of Lake Havasu City, AZ. He served on the Board of Campfire Walla Walla and the United Way of Walla Walla.
Howie loved swimming, sunning and spending time at the beach on the Oregon coast, Priest Lake or poolside in Walla Walla or Lake Havasu City, AZ. He was an avid home gardener and enjoyed cooking with ingredients from “his garden” and in later years, he began baking for friends and family and was famous for his cookies at St. Mary’s Cancer Center. A great storyteller, Howie loved sharing tales of his family and travels with everyone he met. Most of all he treasured time spent with his family at home, on vacation or at his second home in Arizona.
Howie is survived by his wife of 45 years, Karen; son Timothy Blessing, wife Kim and grandson, Emmett Blessing of Spokane; son Kristopher Blessing and partner Rikki Kenworthy of Walla Walla; sisters, Carolyn (Bill) Hall of Meriden, CT., Deborah (John) Troio of Shrewsbury, MA. and Monica (Jerry) Hite of New Hampshire; one brother Gregory (Kathy) Blessing of Willington, CT.; three nieces and seven nephews. He is predeceased by parents Howard and Frances Blessing.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date. Donations in his honor may be made to Providence St. Mary Cancer Center, Campfire of Walla Walla or charity of donor choice.