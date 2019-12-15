In Loving Memory
Horace Dearborn Shaw
Dec. 20, 1934 — Nov. 8, 2019
Horace Shaw passed away November 8, 2019, in Milton-Freewater. A Memorial service will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 4 p.m. at the Blue Mountain Valley Seventh-day Adventist Church in Athena, with Pastor Ole Olsen officiating and a reception immediately following.
Horace was born on December 20, 1934, in Kearney, NE to Lyman and Elitha (Hutches) Shaw. Horace attended the Walla Walla College and graduated with a degree in Theology and a minor in Art, he continued his Art education at San Jose State University.
Horace married Helen Laverne Shaw on June 10, 1957, in Farmington, WA. Over his years Horace enjoyed his different careers, his main focus and passion was for horticulture and being an artist. Horace will be remembered for his passion for the outdoors, his green thumb exhibited through landscaping and gardening, and his artistic talent for capturing nature on a canvas.
Horace is survived by three sons, Lyman Shaw, Andy Shaw, Tom Shaw; eight grandchildren, Nathan, Norman, Nanci, Monty, Ted, Karl, Ryan, Lexi; six great-grandchildren, Desmond, Chaz, Thatcher, Olivia, Colton, and Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife.
