Herbert Lawrence Leroy Schafer
and
Carol Janet Schafer
Herbert Lawrence Leroy Schafer passed away suddenly on November 23, 2019 in Walla Walla. He was born June 14, 1938, in Edmonton, Alberta Canada and was the 11th of 14 children born to Samuel and Emilie Schafer. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Evelyn Nary and Selma Potchka; brothers, Sammuel, Fred, Irven, George and Don; daughter, Lori; and grandson, Carlin.
Herb graduated from Walla Walla College in 1962, and married Carol Huether in that same year. He was quiet and unassuming, with the ability to fix most things he encountered. This served him well as a teacher in Oregon, California, Uganda, British Columbia, and Idaho. After his retirement from teaching, he operated a storage business and drove a school bus for the Walla Walla school district.
At the time of his death he was survived by his sisters, Ruth and Carrol; brothers, Dave, Elmer, Bob, and Leon; wife, Carol; son, Scott and his wife Carole; granddaughters, Kelsie White and Krista Schafer.
Carol Janet Schafer passed away in College Place, on November 30, 2020, after battling Alzheimer’s. She was born in Calgary Alberta, Canada on March 27, 1940, and was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Lydia Huether; brother, Douglas; sisters, Beatrice and Phyllis; daughter, Lori; grandson, Carlin; and husband, Herbert.
She graduated from Walla Walla College in 1962, from the nursing program and married Herbert Schafer that same year. She was passionate about helping others, and used her skills as a nurse and educator while accompanying Herb to various teaching positions. Later in life she worked as a girls dean in Washington and Idaho and retired as a counselor in the Walla Walla area.
She is survived by her brother, Robert; and sister, Joyce Koronko; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Carole Schafer; and granddaughters, Kelsie White and Krista King.
In 1992 Herb and Carol moved to College Place and continued to volunteer for their church and community. In the near future their ashes will be buried in Kelowna BC, Canada, at the graveside of their daughter Lori. Her tomb stone reads “ She will rise again,” and our family lives for that hope to see them again!