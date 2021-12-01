Herb Calhoun
March 27, 1942 — November 18, 2021
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Herb Calhoun, 79, on November 18, 2021, in Mesquite, Nevada.
Herbert C. Calhoun was born March 27, 1942, in Everett, WA to Leonard and Elizabeth (Churchill) Calhoun. He grew up in Meacham and Adams, OR, attended high school at Weston-McEwen, transferred to Pendleton High School and graduated in 1960. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force right after high school, serving from 1960-1964. He married his high school sweetheart Marilyn Lieuallen in 1961, and they had three beautiful children: Cherilyn, Mark, and Susan.
After his discharge in 1964, Herb went to work as an FAA Air Traffic Controller, retiring in 1978, when he launched his successful Real Estate career which brought him joy and fulfillment throughout his life. He started at the JF McDonald Agency and soon opened Sunrise Properties Agency. While active in Walla Walla, Herb was honored as Walla Walla Real Estate Rookie of 1979. He was very involved in the Elks Lodge, serving as their Exalted Ruler. In 1992 he met his wife Margaret Calhoun. They married in 2002. Upon retirement they searched for sunnier weather, settling in Mesquite, NV where Herb enjoyed golfing, Geezers Softball and participating in Mesquite Senior Games and Mesquite Long Drive events. He continued working as a Real Estate Broker despite being “retired.”
Herb enjoyed spending summers in the Pacific Northwest with his children and their families. His visits always included the 2nd week in July so he could attend the Caladonia Games in Athena where all his school chums reunited. He treasured these visits.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Calhoun; his daughter, Cherilyn (John) Sasser; son, H. Mark (Tammy) Calhoun; daughter, Susan (Jason) Brown; and their mother, Marilyn Calhoun; grandchildren: Justin and Breanne Sasser, James and Emma Calhoun, Sadie and Kyler Brown; his great-grandchildren: Skyah, Macey, Sophia, Alyssa, Zoey, and Jaxon, all of Walla Walla; brother, Darrell (Carla) Calhoun of Elgin, OR; sister, Carole Picard of Athena; brother, Robert (Susie) Calhoun of Mission, OR; along with additional nieces, nephews and cousins.
The service to celebrate Herb’s life will be Monday, December 13, 2021, 1:00 pm at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main Street, Milton-Freewater, Oregon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mesquite Geezers [http://www.mesquitegeezersoftball.org] and/or Mesquite Senior Games [https://www.mesquite
seniorgames.org/] are appreciated.