Henry Jerome ‘Jerry’ Thayer
September 9, 1932 — December 25, 2021
Col. (ret.) Henry Jerome “Jerry” Thayer passed into eternity on Christmas Morning at 1:10 AM at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, VA. Jerry was born on September 9, 1932, in New Castle, PA to Henry Donald Thayer and Nancy Iris (Taylor.) Jerry was a veteran of 31 years in the Army Corps of Engineers, serving at the height of the cold war and Vietnam war. He distinguished himself time and again as an officer who could be counted on to tackle the toughest jobs. Col. Thayer was the Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District Engineer for the years 1976-1979.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Judith Leone-Young Thayer; two sons: William Henry Thayer and spouse Melinda Ann (Marinaro) and Gary Taylor Thayer and spouse Janis Denise (Wright); Grandchildren: Ashley Nicole Haynes (Andrew), Meagan Taylor Dancer (Chad), William Ryan Thayer (Mary Jayne), Michael Henry Thayer, Marianne Elise Thayer; a great-grandchild, Rayne Thayer; and a step great-grandchild, Rian Yoshida.
Funeral arrangements are pending, and interment will be at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran’s Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.