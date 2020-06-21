Helen Zolber
Jan. 22, 1927 — June 19, 2020
WALLA WALLA - Helen Thompson Zolber, 93, died June 19, 2020, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla.
