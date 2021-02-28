Helen Lucille Biggerstaff
July 5, 1929 — February 21, 2021
Helen Lucille Biggerstaff passed away February 21, 2021. She was 91. Helen was born on July 5, 1929, to the late Merrill and Nina Batchelder Cooper of Rockville, Indiana. Helen attended school in Rockville where she graduated from Rockville High School in 1947. She stayed in Rockville, working behind the soda fountain at Insely’s Drug Store. In 1954, a handsome airman came in, ordered a soda, and the rest was history! Helen met her late husband, Rodney, and they were married on January 22, 1955. After Rodney’s service to his country was complete, Rod and Helen left Indiana and moved to Richland, WA where they lived until 1977. While in Richland, Helen’s priority was her family. She was a stay-at-home mom and enrolled in several classes at Columbia Basin College. She was the first to step up for PTA needs for Lewis and Clark Elementary school, whether it be cupcakes or covering a booth at the school carnival, Helen was there.
Helen re-entered the work force in 1975 as an executive assistant at Washington Public Power and Supply. In 1977, Rod and Helen became part owners of Fleenor’s Markets and moved to Walla Walla, WA. She quickly became a member of the WaIla Walla community where she was a member of the First Presbyterian Church. She and Rod opened their home many Monday nights for Young Life meetings and was a frequent volunteer to chaperone their daughters high school events such as dances and the yearly choir tour. In the early 80s, Helen joined Grocery Outlet where she managed their book work until her retirement in 2015. For the past 2 years, Helen was a resident at the Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla. She was happy and most importantly, loved and cared for by some of the most amazing people. Her family is forever grateful for each and every one of her caregivers.
Helen always had a smile on her face, and many would tell you about her sense of humor. She was so funny! She enjoyed organizing summer camping trips on the Oregon coast, frequent trips to visit family in Indiana and she was one of the best cooks around! She was a caring wife, mother and her favorite role was Grandma to her twin grandsons, Bradley Cooper and Tanner Nelson Tofthagen. They were the light of her life. She was always willing to share a story or recent pictures of the boys with anyone, whether you asked or not. They were her pride and joy.
Helen is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cherie and Brad Tofthagen and grandson’s Bradley and Tanner (Madalyn) Tofthagen;numerous nieces and nephews and special life-long found family, Dr. Pete and Laura Van Dyke and family of Walla Walla. She is preceded in death by her husband, Rodney Biggerstaff; her son, David Biggerstaff; her brothers, Royce, Ralph, Virgil, John and Charles Cooper; and sisters, Evelyn Cooper, Alberta Spencer and Lois Jean Wood.
Memorials, if friends so desire, may be made to the Odd Fellows Home of Walla Walla in memory of Helen. A private family service will be held.