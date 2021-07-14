Helen “Louise” Hamilton Overturf
October 3, 1926 — July 13, 2021
Helen “Louise” Hamilton Overturf, aged 94 years, born October 3, 1926. She passed away July 13, 2021.
With much love and so many memories - we say goodbye to our mom, grandmother and best friend.
Louise was born in Walla Walla, and was an only child for nine years before her brother John was born. She was the apple of her father’s eye and told stories of living through the depression and getting only a blanket and a new pair of shoes one Christmas instead of a much asked for Shirley Temple doll! In later years, she was undeterred when going to doll shows and shops, buying any doll that she fancied and yes, she got her Shirley Temple!
Louise was passionate, caring, tenacious and brave- a true grit character raising five children through two eras’ as she always said and married the same two men, twice! She met Thomas V. Overturf in Walla Walla during the war (1940s) while he was stationed there, after going on a double date with her best girlfriend. Thomas was her friend’s date but, told Louise she was the one! They married and moved around the country with their family until divorcing in 1968. Louise met and married Fred Remillard of Walla Walla, twice, as passion dictates, and in 1994 was re-united with Tom after a family reunion was arranged by her daughter, Jan. Louise then remarried her “first love” with all children present yet, it wasn’t meant to be, as Tom died of a massive heart attack a few weeks later. Louise said, “She got her name back!”
Louise loved her home and yard and especially decorating for every holiday with the help of her granddaughter, Natalie. Louise graciously provided this setting for many family meals and celebrations and these memories will live on through her remaining children and grandchildren!
Louise was a member of The Grace United Methodist Church where many family events and marriages were held!
Louise was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford W. and Bessie J. Hamilton (Berry); husband, Thomas V. Overturf; infant son; and a daughter, Janice L. Harty. Louise is survived by a brother, John (Carol) Hamilton; son, Thomas V. Overturf Jr.; daughter’s, Mary (Alan) Hess, Carrie Aichele-Klein; and numerous grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, five generations!
A private family celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of fresh flowers please honor Louise with a newly potted plant for your very own garden!