Helen Louise Cook
August 10, 1922 — June 11, 2021
Helen Louise Mason Wengreen Cook was born on August 10, 1922, in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho to Charles
“Jake” Mason and Etta Ann Avery Mason. She grew up on a small dairy farm and was close to her sister Lois, and her brothers, Vern, Pete and Phil. Growing up during the Great Depression, times were lean, but there was always food from the garden and the farm. While attending a high school basketball game in a nearby town, she met Charles “Chuck” Wengreen. After Helen graduated from Lava High School, they married. When Chuck returned from the war, they lived on a small farm near Lava Hot Springs, then moved into Lava Hot Springs and ran a restaurant. The family moved to Pocatello, Idaho and had a happy life. Helen participated in a singing group and bowling league. The happy couple had four children: Sandra, Marcia, Brian and Scott.
Tragedy struck when Chuck was killed in an industrial accident in 1953. Helen went back to school, got a job and went on as a widow with four small children. Helen met John Cook, a man who helped heal her heart and generously committed to help raise children he did not father. They were married on October 24, 1954.
The family of six moved to Walla Walla where John took an office job with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Together they had a son, Mike. They raised their family there, enjoying a tranquil family life with traditions like homemade milkshakes and barbecued hamburgers every Wednesday, popcorn every Saturday night, picnics and family gatherings. Mom worked at the Eastgate Country Store and became a buyer for the store, even going as far as New York on buying trips. Later she worked as the principal’s secretary at Edison Elementary School, and later at Prospect Point.
One summer, John and Helen vacationed at Lake Pend Oreille, Idaho and fell in love with the area. They bought a piece of lake front property and began spending summers there, building their new home while living in an Airstream trailer. Over time they built an amazing vacation destination for their growing extended family. Everyone enjoyed bonfires, swimming in the lake, boating, fishing and wild life viewing. When John retired they moved to Lake Pend Oreille permanently. Eventually, John and Helen moved back to Walla Walla where Helen made her home. She spent her last two years living under the loving care of Maria Contreras and her family until her recent passing on June 11, 2021.
Helen enjoyed cooking, crocheting, reading, swimming, exercising, and being with her many family members. She and John enjoyed RV trips to the Oregon and California coasts, and made trips all the way back to the East coast.
Helen was a wise, hardworking, good natured, and generous person dedicated to her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, both husbands, and her son, Scott Wengreen. She is survived by Sandra Wengreen, Marcia (Don) Brougham, Brian (Cathie) Wengreen, Mike (Renae) Cook, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 10, at 1:30 p.m. held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1821 So. 2nd Ave, Walla Walla.