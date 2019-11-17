Helen L. Moore
June 17, 1922 — Nov. 11, 2019
Helen L. Moore, 97, passed away on November 11, 2019. She was born in Plumville, PA on June 17, 1922, to Max Good and Dollie Brilhart Good.
She attended area schools in Indiana, PA where she graduated from Indiana High School. She and husband John Moore raised four children. They settled in Walla Walla in 1976. Helen enjoyed her many years of employment at the Bon Marche where she was a personal shopper for many of the ladies who visited the Sportswear Department regularly. She also worked at John’s Wheatland Bakery until her retirement. She loved spending time with friends at the Elks, VFW, and Eagles, and playing Bridge, she also was a big fan of the Mariners, celebrating her 89th birthday at a game with her family. Her favorite pastime was knitting and crocheting. She spent many hours making afghans, scarves, slippers and other items for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. You could often find her handiwork displayed at the county fair.
In later years she married John Ralston. They loved to travel to the Oregon coast. Her last years were lived at the Odd Fellows. She loved spending time at the outdoor gazebo where she would visit with friends and family as she worked on her items for the Christmas bazaar. She attended the College Place Presbyterian Church.
Helen is survived by her four children, Richard Moore, Cindy Wolfe, Cathy Sesser, Carole DeMoss and their spouses; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother.
A private family burial is planned. Friends and family may share memories and sign her online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com