Helen Callaway
October 7, 1920 — January 29, 2021
Helen Callaway, 100, passed away in her home where she lived independently until her death. She was able to remain in her own home with support from her family, friends and members of the Athena Christian Church, Delbert Durfee (Pastor).
Helen was born October 7, 1920, to Fred and Cora Long Abner in Dutton, Arkansas. She was the oldest of five girls and forever had a quest for learning, travel, entertaining and above all hard work.
In 1941 she married Connie Callaway and they had three girls: Donna, Linda and Peggy. Helen and Connie valued education and insured that all the girls and their families were college graduates with Post Graduate degrees. They were proud of all the family’s accomplishments. Connie admired her skills as a seamstress making school clothes and formals for the girls.
After graduating top of her class from St. Paul High School, Helen began training as a beautician in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She maintained this career for 56 years operating Helen’s Beauty Shop in Weston and Athena. She ended her career by traveling to housebound clients homes to fix hair and boost spirits.
Through these connections she became a strong community leader. While serving on the Weston Community Hall board she was instrumental in establishing the Senior Citizen Lunch program that continues today. Athena Chamber of Commerce Board, Athena Cemetery Board, Neighbors of Woodcraft, Jolly Circle, Good Sam Club and a host of other church organizations benefited from her leadership. Many honors came her way, including Citizen of the Year. Also she was Chieftain of the Day at the Athena Caledonian Games. Clearly she became recognized as a woman of substance with strong work ethics, integrity and always willing to lend a hand.
Prior to her husband’s death in 1983, they enjoyed traveling across the states with the family, always with the family dog. After the girls were grown they traveled with friends to Alaska and with grandkids camping around the Pacific Northwest. After Connie’s death Helen was determined to continue enjoying life with travel and golf. She established a group of widowed women called “Minus One” and these ladies shared travel, dominos, golf, dinners, love of Mariners baseball and most of all provided support to each other.
Helen and Connie were active members in the church. The family has fond memories of Helen singing in the choir while trying to make her children behave while in the charge of their father in the family pew. Helen was an icon in the church for her many showers, receptions, breakfasts, potluck and activities she directed. Known for getting things done the right way. Her motto was “Don’t hate, forgive and lift up others”.
Some of Helen’s greatest joys were her grandchildren, Lanny, Sean (deceased), Jason and Ashley. She put many miles on her car attending their every activity. She was grandson JJ’s original rodeo fan. To the end of her life she cherished the great-grandchildren: Trey, Huck, Ava, Livi, Trevor, Lexi, Iris, Bowen and most recently Roxy and Sydney. Grammie Helen always had a holiday themed table, candy and toys upstairs. She was loved.
Helen was slowly loosing her vision during the last 20 years of her life yet continued to remain as active as possible. She was a resilient problem solver through all stages of her life. She had a remarkable memory and at age 99 wrote her autobiography titled “My First Hundred Years”. She will forever be remembered for friendships she valued, her church devotion, opinions that she was happy to share, social interactions and love of family including many nieces and nephews. Her family credits these values for her independent long full life.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Connie; her daughter, Donna; her grandson, Sean; and many friends. She is survived by Linda ( Fred) Reeves, Peg Callaway (Chris Culp), Barry Ball, Lanny (Bri) Ball, Jason (Bailey) Harrison, Ashley (Matt) Rice; 10 great-grandchildren, dozens of nieces and nephews and a host of beloved friends.
Due to the pandemic a graveside service for immediate family will be held and a more “Helen like” celebration of her 100 years and incredible life will be held next summer.
Memorial gifts can be made to Athena Christian Church, P.O. Box 60, Athena, OR 97813, or a cosmetology scholarship at Walla Walla Community College in care of Munselle Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton Freewater Oregon 97862. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com