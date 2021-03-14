Helen Betty Acock
March 22, 1925 — February 26, 2021
Helen Betty Acock passed away February 26, 2021, at the age of 95. Helen was born on March 22, 1925, to the late Paul and Margaret Laval in North Arlington, New Jersey. She graduated from North Arlington High School and shortly after graduation joined the United States Army as a WAC. She was eventually stationed in Army Hospitals in Texas. Helen worked with physicians and nurses reconstructing facial features of injured servicemen coming from the Pacific Theater during WWII.
After the war, Helen relocated to Eastern Oregon and worked at the Umatilla Army Depot. She met her loving husband, Charles W. Acock and they were married April 13, 1953. Helen and Chuck made their first home in Umatilla, OR. Over the years, Helen and Chuck began raising Horned Hereford Cattle, establishing C. W. Acock and Son, Horned Herefords, in Boardman, OR. Helen worked for Dr. Norden Stefanidies at Hermiston Veterinary Hospital as a receptionist and veterinary assistant for many years.
After Chuck passed away in 1978, Helen continued to raise the Hereford Cattle on their Boardman Ranch by herself. Eventually she relocated to Arlington, OR where she continued raising a smaller herd of her treasured Horned Herefords.
In 1984 Helen relocated to Walla Walla to live closer to her son and daughter-in-law. When Mill Creek Veterinary Hospital was opened in 1986 by her son, Dr. Charles W. Acock, Helen spent many hours working as the receptionist and veterinary assistant as the practice was established.
In her later years, Helen and her sister Margaret loved to travel with her fifth wheel trailer experiencing many of the sights and National Parks of the Western United States. Helen also loved to attend, or listen on the radio, to her grandchildren’s sporting events at DeSales High School. She also cherished her time watching her grandchildren show cattle in 4-H classes at the WW Fair.
Helen is survived by her son, Charles W. (Michele) Acock of Walla Walla; two daughters, Nina (Gordon) Merklin of Sun City, AZ, and Mary Thompson of Wickenburg, AZ; eight grandchildren; 11 great- grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Viscuso, Bradley Beach NJ, and Pauline Earle, Zepher Hills, FL; her dear friend and sister-in-law, Margie Acock of Portland, OR; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles W. Acock; and her sister, Margaret Batcher.
Helen’s spunkiness, quick wit and humor will be missed by all.
Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Joanne Perez for the amazing love and care given to Helen over the years, as well as the wonderful loving and caring staff at the Odd Fellows Home of Walla Walla.
A private celebration of life will be held later this year. If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made to the DeSales Booster Club or YWCA Women’s Shelter of Walla Walla through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder, Walla Walla, WA 99362. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.herringgroseclose.net