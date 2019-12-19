Hedda J. Reid Dec 19, 2019 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hedda J. Reid Mar. 2, 1927 — Dec. 19, 2019 WALLA WALLA - Hedda J. Reid, 92, died December 19, 2019, at Park View Memory Care.Arrangements are pending at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hedda J. Reid Care Walla Walla Arrangement Memory Funeral Home Pend Featured Events Nate Miller and The Phunkshun at Bontzu Cellars Friday, December 20th, 2019 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm Bontzu Cellars Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nate Miller and his band will perform a mix of jazz fusion and funk music. Nate Miller, trum… Read more Waitsburg Stocking Stuffer Saturday Saturday, December 21st, 2019 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Waitsburg Town Hall Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Find that last minute perfect gift on Waitsburg’s Main Street, Saturday, December 21. From 1… Read more Christmas Eve Service Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm Trinity Baptist Church Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mission Church warmly invites you to join us in celebrating the birth of our Savior Jesus on… Read more Click here to post or promote your event Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Today's headlines from the Union-Bulletin Sign up for this list to receive our top news, sports, opinions and features headlines by email. Emails arrive around 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and early Sunday. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists