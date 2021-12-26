Heath T. Harmon
April 7, 1978 — December 19, 2021
Heath T. Harmon, 43, of Spokane, Washington, died December 19, 2021, at Sacred Heart Medical Center due to complications with Covid pneumonia.
He was born April 7, 1978, in Walla Walla, the son of Tom and Sally Harmon. He had one older sister, Heather.
He graduated from Spokane Falls Community College in 1998 with a degree in graphic design. He married Michelle K. Chareunsy on June 25, 2004, in Spokane. On June 19, 2007, they had their first child, Anya, and on May 7, 2011 their second child, Shawn.
Heath worked for several businesses during his 20+ years as a graphic designer, most recently at The Exchange where he was a distribution manager along with his graphic design duties.
Along with spending time with his family, Heath had many hobbies and interests. One was as an avid outdoorsman who spent much of his time hunting, fishing, camping, and exploring new territories. He was a member of Evergreen Archery and had many hobbies including drawing, guns, knife making and tinkering in Frank’s garage on various projects. His wide circle of friends included those with similar interests.
He is survived by his parents, Tom and Sally Harmon of Walla Walla; aunt, Jan Fletcher; aunt, Susie (Kenny) Butherus; uncle, Steve (Terry) Dixon; wife, Michelle Harmon of Spokane; daughter and son, Anya and Shawn of Spokane; sister, Heather (David) Dalan; brothers-in-law, Don Chareunsy and Charlie Chareunsy of Spokane and Las Vegas; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives along with many close friends including his best friend Frank Winsper. Heath was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Claud and Stella Harmon and maternal grandparents, Dale and Esther Dixon.
A celebration of life for Heath will be held in early April near what would have been his 44th birthday. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be scattered in the mountains he loved. If desired, contributions can be made to his children’s savings accounts at Spokane Teachers Credit Union or please consider a donation to Evergreen Archery.