Hayden Samuel Humpherys
— February 13, 2021
Hayden Samuel Humpherys, 17, of Hattiesburg, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, February 19, from 8-11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2502 Old Hwy 24, Hattiesburg. The funeral service will follow at 11:30. A private burial service will be held at Bethel Church Cemetery in Seminary.
He was preceded in death by two grandfathers, Edward Humpherys and Don Holland. He is survived by his parents, Brian and Susan Humpherys of Hattiesburg; eight siblings, Joshua (Kelsey) Humpherys of Greensboro, NC, Jessica (John) Lallatin of Heber, UT, Asa (Cassidy) Humpherys of Logan, UT, Kaylee Humpherys of Provo, UT, and younger brothers Colton, James, Isaiah and Peyton Humpherys all of Hattiesburg; grandmother, Peggy Humpherys of Walla Walla, WA; grandparents, Ken and Linda Jackson of Hattiesburg; and four nieces and nephews, Rylee, Cove, Magne, and Ellis.
Hayden was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was an 11th grade honor student at Oak Grove High School. He played cello and was on the varsity soccer and track teams. Hayden loved music and hugs and was especially close to his friends with special needs. In memory of Hayden and the love he had for these friends, Hayden’s family wants to provide much needed equipment for the school’s sensory classroom.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Hayden Humpherys to the Lamar Education Foundation for OGHS Community Based Classes. Mailing address: PO Box 18590 Hattiesburg, MS 39404 or Venmo: @in-memory-of-hayden