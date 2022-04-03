Harriet Yvonne Filan Apr 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harriet Yvonne Filan, 89, of Walla WallaCelebration of life will be April 8, Friday, at 1pm at the First Assembly of God Church, 1919 Fern St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Harriet Yvonne Filan Celebration Walla Walla First Assembly Of God Church Read more: Dennis Edward Hensley 2 hrs ago Tom Edward Bensel Mar 30, 2022 David Mack Reniff Mar 30, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Ads 1 Professional Services Solici Home 2 *Tom Stokes* Broker/Realtor Ads 3 City of Walla Walla Notice o Car 4 Have $$$ to pay you for your u ALL CLASSIFIEDS