Harriet Yvonne Filan
December 10, 1932 — December 3, 2021
Harriet went home to be with her Lord and Savior and husband Arne on December 3, 2021, at the Washington Odd Fellows Home in Walla Walla at the forever age of 39.
Harriet was born on December 10, 1932, to Carl and Wilma McGillic in Winchester, Idaho. She grew up in Colfax, Washington.
Harriet was one of the most wonderful wife’s and mother in the world. She was one of the blessed ones, having a husband, children, and grandchildren that adored her.
She was a dedicated Christian whose life was filled with generosity, laughter, and love. Her dedication to the Lord led her to serve at First Assembly Church in many capacities. She was involved with the Youth group, Sunday school teacher and Vacation Bible School. She also served in Women’s ministries and blessed the Church with her beautiful voice participating in Choir, Cantatas, and many solos.
Harriet was athletic and loved playing golf, tennis, and thoroughly enjoyed swimming. She spent her summers with her kids and Dorothy at Memorial Poo1. Her dream was to have her own pool which was finally realized. Entertaining and teaching her grandkids how to swim was one of her great joys.
On many occasions Harriet would open her home for friends and family members to stay for extended amounts of time. She loved decorating her house for the Holidays and her friends and family still talk about her Sunday roast and holiday turkey dinners and the special relish she made with her long-time friend Doris Teal.
Harriet loved dressing up and was known for her stylish flair. She was the life of the party and when Arne retired they enjoyed traveling around and going on cruises. Hawaii was one of her favorite destinations.
A huge thank you to Odd Fellows home where Har iet lived for 3 years with her best friends of 166 years, Doris Teal and Dorothy Jaeger, what a trio! There were so many people outside of family that Harriet loved and blessed. Way too many to list but you know who you are.
Harriet is survived by her daughter, Paula Filan of Walla Walla; two sons and daughters-in-law, who were more like daughters, Doug and Darla Filan of Indio, GA, Ernie and Elaina Filan of Walla Walla; four grandchildren: Jason and Kristine Filan of Kirkland, WA, Tanya Role of Jacksonville, FL, Conrad and Leslie Kinsey of Sunnyside, WA, and Lester Filan of Walla Walla; six great-grandchildren and wonderful nieces and nephews. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, Carl McGillic and Wilma Watts; her husband, Arne L. Filan; and three brothers Matt, Pat and Wilbur McGillic; and loved grandson, Clinton Filan.
Harriet Filan was put to rest beside the love of her life Arne on December 10, 2021. What a great birthday gift for her.