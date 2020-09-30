Harriet Kathleen Dutton
January 6, 1930 — September 25, 2020
Harriet Dutton, 90, passed away peacefully with her family by her side. She was born in Walla Walla to George and Hazel Putman and lived most of her life in Prescott until moving to Walla Walla 14 years ago.
Harriet graduated from Prescott High School where she developed many lifelong friendships that remained until her death.
On October 1, 1948, Harriet married Russell Dutton in Prescott and they were together 68 years. This long union was quite a surprise to some since as a teenager Russ would call her “Tuffy,” at which she quipped, “Shut up”.
Our family was blessed to have her as a full time stay-at-home Mom. Harriet was a member of the Prescott Presbyterian Church, Rebekah Lodge, and The Prescott Home Ec. Club.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; younger sister, Doris; and brother-in-law, Dan Worby of Yakima. She is survived by her brother, John (Jean deceased) Putman Stockton, CA; her four children: Kay (Bob deceased) Becker, Spokane Valley, Jay (Evie) Dutton, Walla Walla, Bob (Esther) Dutton, Walla Walla, Mike Dutton, Walla Walla; 11 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the Prescott Ivy Cemetery on Friday, October 2, at 1:00 pm. (Social distancing requested). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Prescott Alumni Association.
Mom’s passing has left an empty space in this world that we feel in our hearts. She lived her life staying true to who she was; a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.