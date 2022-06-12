Harriet E. Dunlap
December 9, 1924 — April 18, 2022
Harriet was born to Ruth Miller and Harry Lair in St. John’s, Washington. They soon moved to Spokane, Washington and later to Bozeman, Montana where she and her sister, Betty, spent their school years and were standouts on the girls’ softball team. After graduating, Harriet went to stay with a friend in San Diego, California. This is where she met Raymond P. Dunlap, her soon to be husband. Ray served in the U.S. Navy, so after marrying, Harriet spent most of her time following him from the West Coast to the East. During this time, they had their first child, Mike. She returned to Spokane while Ray served in World War II and the Korean War.
After Ray was honorably discharged, they had two more sons, Doug and DeWayne. They moved to Athena, Oregon where Ray went to work for Farm Chemical and Harriet worked summers in the pea canneries. She later worked part time at the Athena Drug Store. Harriet was an avid dog lover - one of her favorite pastimes was walking them. She especially loved walking them in Athena, the mountains of Montana, the deserts of Southern California and Nevada.
There was a certain time of year Harriet always looked forward to - the middle of August. This is when Ray would hook the boat to their car, Harriet would pack up the boys, and they headed for Lake Pend Oreille in Northern Idaho. The family would spend two weeks fishing, water skiing, relaxing, and just plain having fun. Many of their friends from Athena would join them at the lake. It was a family tradition for many years.
When Ray retired, they bought a motorhome.
Harriet and Ray spent winters in Southern California and Nevada. During summers, they would hook up the boat and head to Montana for a summer of fishing. After 14 years of traveling and fishing, they moved back to Spokane.
Ray passed away in 1999 and Harriet soon moved back to Athena. She enjoyed going to Wildhorse, weekly card games with her friends and walking her dogs. Harriet became an avid Seahawks fan and looked forward to wearing her Seahawks shirt and watching the games with her best friend, Michelle and her daughter, Evelynn. Harriet and Michelle had a special friendship and they loved spending time together.
Loved ones describe Harriet as a caring person that had a quick-wit, enjoyed telling jokes, sharing stories, and spending time with the ones she loved. Especially if you brought her fried chicken.
Ray and Harriet laid the foundation for the family and throughout the years, Harriet kept the foundation strong. They were married 58 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; sister, Betty; and eldest son, Mike. She is survived by sons, Doug and DeWayne; sister, Carol; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Harriet was a loving wife and mother. She will be loved and missed, forever.