Harold T. Ochs
1926 — 2020
Harold T. Ochs passed away on April 18, 2020, at the age of 93. He was born in 1926 in his grandmother’s home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – the same house where his mother had been born. Harold was the 2nd of 5 boys. His father’s teaching career took the family to live in several cities in Idaho and Washington, but they often returned to spend time in Coeur d’Alene.
Harold’s first two years of high school were in Coeur d’Alene. When Pearl Harbor was attacked, Harold heard the news over the radio while building a model airplane. He was a freshman at the time. Harold’s last two years of high school were at Yakima Valley Academy in Granger, Washington where he met Lois. Just days after graduation his “friends and neighbors” drafted him into the U.S. Army. This was just after the German surrender (May 1945). After completing medical training at Ft. Lewis, WA he was transferred to Tilton General Hospital at Ft. Dix, NJ where troops returning from the European theater were treated. After the Japanese surrender (Sept. 1945), Harold assumed he would be discharged soon, but that was not the case. He was transferred to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, NY where he was trained and worked as a dental technician along with other duties.
Harold was honorably discharged in November of 1946, and married Lois in December of the same year. He studied for a career in education and graduated from Walla Walla College, received a master’s degree from Eastern Washington University, and took additional course work at Gonzaga University, University of Washington, and Portland State University. Harold taught History, Biology, and other classes at the secondary level, beginning at Upper Columbia Academy (Spangle, WA) and continuing with teaching and administration at Columbia Academy (Battleground, WA).
After receiving a doctoral degree at the University of Idaho, Harold began a 20 year term as Professor and Administrator in the Department of Education and Psychology at Walla Walla College. His teaching and work as Supervisor of Student Teaching kept him in contact with many former students, teachers, and administrators both in the Walla Walla area and throughout the Pacific Northwest. These friendships have for many years been a source of pleasure to both Harold and Lois. They have attended many 50th Graduation Anniversaries of secondary students they taught during their first 10 years of employment at UCA in Spangle, WA.
Harold’s passion for History and Biology was reflected in family vacations. During the summer, the family would be on the road, stopping at every historical marker on the route – and at each stop, they would also identify the plants in the area! Harold enjoyed many hobbies including swimming, water skiing, sailing, and sailboarding, as well as wildflower photography, bird study, and Northwest History and Geology. He enjoyed sailing RC sailboats at the family’s vacation home that Harold, Lois and their children built at Hayden Lake, Idaho.
He had a life-long interest in flying, and although he never completed his pilot’s license, his post-retirement time was filled with building, flying (and repairing) RC gliders. He was a member of the Northwest Soaring Society and participated in contests all over the Northwest. He liked to be outside, and could be seen walking and riding his bicycle around the College Place and Walla Walla area into his 90s.
Harold is survived by his wife of 73 years, Lois Ochs (Walla Walla, WA); daughter, Susan Farrell (Nevada City, CA), daughter, Elizabeth Bleecker (Walla Walla, WA); son, David Ochs (Corvallis, OR); and grandchildren, Matthew Hieb, Andrew Seely, and Paige Seely.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Friends and family may share memories and sign his online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com