Harold “Dusty” Rhodes
July 21, 1943 — May 4, 2021
Harold “Dusty” Rhodes, born July 21, 1943, raised in Midland, Texas. Joined the U.S. Navy in 1960 and served 20 years, four tours in Viet Nam, mostly on aircraft carriers as a “yellow shirt” crew chief on the flight decks. He met his wife, Terry, in Hawaii where they were married in 1977. After moving to Bremerton, Washington, Dusty retired from the Navy and they moved to Midland, Texas where he worked as City Maintenance Superintendent for Midland International Airport for several years. He also attained his private pilot license there.
They later moved to Goldendale, WA and Dusty worked as a Reserve deputy in the Sheriff’s Office and helped to start the Marine Division which was a part of the Reserve program. Dusty and Terry moved to Dixie, WA in 2000. Dusty worked in maintenance for the Odd Fellows Home and then started his own home repair business, Dusty’s Home Repair until retirement.
Dusty gave hundreds of volunteer hours to his community wherever he lived. He volunteered many hours as a Reserve deputy in Goldendale eventually becoming Sergeant, and served as the Dixie Water Association president for about five years. He also ran for County Commissioner in Klickitat County and although he didn’t win, he did accomplish what he started out to achieve for the community.
He is survived by his wife, Terry; sons, Adam Teraoka (Young An) and Dewayne Rhodes (Kris). He has three grandchildren, Jonas Teraoka, Ellee Rhodes, and Piper Rhodes. He loved all dearly.
Dusty was always known for his cheerfulness, good humor and a ready smile.
He passed away from cancer in his sleep Monday night and at his request there will be no service. Donations in Dusty’s memory can be made to the Dixie Water Association, PO Box 163, Dixie, WA 99329 or to the charity of your choice.