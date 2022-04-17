Harley James Unruh
August 8, 1939 — April 10, 2022
Harley James Unruh passed away at home in the company of his devoted wife of 33 years, Sharon Rae Unruh, on April 10, 2022, after a long fight with cancer. Born to Peter and Maria Unruh on August 8, 1939, in Newport, Washington, he was the eighth of nine children.
In 1946, the family moved to Colfax, WA where his father was a Mennonite pastor. Harley had a yearning for Jesus at a young age and faithfully studied the Bible throughout his life.
After high school graduation, he attended Citrus State College in Glendora, California. He served two years of active duty in the Army followed by four years in the reserves after which he was Honorably discharged. After graduating with a degree in Business Administration from Gonzaga University in 1966, he worked for Boeing for 3 years. Harley then moved to Bainbridge Island and purchased the Lynwood Center, a commercial complex with retail space and apartments. Thus began his entrepreneurship, building custom homes. He also established a chain of convenience stores using the Jiffy Mart trademark. Harley designed and developed Pleasant Beach Village featuring no bank waterfront homes on Bainbridge Island. In 2007, he developed the infrastructure for a 93-lot Kitsap Housing Authority project in the city of Poulsbo, WA.
Harley had a love for adventure. He took on the challenges of summiting most of the highest mountain peaks in Washington, obtaining his private pilot license, and keeping honey bees. Harley enjoyed fishing, especially deep-water fishing off the coast of Washington and out of Pelican, Alaska. Best of all, he loved riding his Harley motorcycle with Sharon, traveling the scenic back roads. Their best adventure was crossing all of the Canada to Newfoundland and Labrador. Trips included the Yukon, Northwest Territories, Death Valley, and numerous National Parks.
Harley also loved music, singing bass in church choirs, barbershop quartets, and men’s chorales.
He had a huge, generous heart, helping many others throughout his life. He and Sharon made three mission trips to Colombia, South America, helping to build an elementary school, where Harley was the construction team leader.
In 2010 Harley and Sharon bought an 11-acre property and a home in Walla Walla. Harley’s woodworking skills came into play with the remodeling and fine wood details throughout the home. He enjoyed creating new landscape features on the property.
Harley is survived by two sisters, Phyllis Richter in Spokane and Naomi Faye Rossman in Scappoose, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Elden, Mel, and Harold; and sisters, Marjorie Schluneger, Mary Ann Largent and Betty Boldt.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 pm on April 19, 2022, at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, North 211 Government Way, Spokane, WA. Reverend Albert Gillin of Walla Walla Presbyterian Church will be presiding over the service. Friends and family may share memories of Harley and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.
No more night, no more pain,
No more tears, never crying again.
Praises to the Risen Lamb.
Harley lives in the light of the Great I AM.