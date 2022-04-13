Harley J. Unruh Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Harley J. UnruhAug. 8, 1939 — April 10, 2022WALLA WALLA -Harley James Unruh, 82, died April 10, 2022.Arrangements are pending at Mountain View-Colonial Dewitt, 1551 The Dalles Military Rd, Walla Walla. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Walla Walla Harley James Unruh Rd Arrangement Pend Read more: Timothy Edward Gascon Apr 10, 2022 Shelley Anne (de Montmorency) DeWayne Apr 10, 2022 Kent Harold Gorham Apr 10, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Sale 1 College Place HUGE MOVING SAL Sale 2 Walla Walla Estate Sale 1681 Sale 3 Walla Walla Huge Yard Sale! S Sale 4 Walla Walla Yard Sale 2340 R ALL CLASSIFIEDS