Hallie Jean Phillips
Nov. 8, 1938 — Sept. 17, 2019
Hallie Jean Phillips passed away September 17, 2019, at Quail Run Sr. Living in Walla Walla. A private burial for the family will be held October 11 at 11:00 a.m. in the family plot in Dayton. A memorial service will be held at Christ Community Fellowship, on October 12 at 10:30 am with a reception following.
Hallie was born November 8, 1938, in Dayton, Washington to William Harold “Hallie” and Esther Bales. She attended Dayton Schools. At age 21 she married Ray “Buzz” Phillips on August 2, 1960. They had two sons, Michael and Donald and two daughters, Michelle and Angela.
While raising their children, Hallie was a stay-at-home mom. After the kids were grown, she worked at area canneries, later retiring from the lab at Rogers Cannery in Walla Walla.
She and Ray enjoyed RVing. They were members of the Many Waters RV Club where they made great friends. Hallie loved the Oregon Coast and took many trips there with family. To Celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary, Ray and Hallie took a cruise to Alaska and were accompanied by her sister and husband.
Hallie loved Jesus and was certain of the promise He made to all who love Him. She knew where she would be heading upon her death and that Ray would be waiting for her with open arms. She also loved her church family and the many close friendships she had made there.
She is survived by her sons, Don Phillips, Mike (Mary) Phillips; daughters, Shelly (Rob) Welch, Angie (Ed) Gipson; sisters, Judy (Stewart) Emery and Sheri (Steve) Conklin; and multiple grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two half -brothers – Junior and Bob Bales.