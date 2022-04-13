Hallard D. White Sr. Apr 13, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hallard D. White Sr.June 23, 1938 — April 7, 2022WALLA WALLA -Hallard Donald White Sr., 83, died April 7, 2022. Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Main Arrangement Funeral Home Milton Freewater Walla Walla Pend Read more: Timothy Edward Gascon Apr 10, 2022 Shelley Anne (de Montmorency) DeWayne Apr 10, 2022 Kent Harold Gorham Apr 10, 2022 DON'T MISS FAQ: U-B Print Changes 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Sale 1 College Place HUGE MOVING SAL Sale 2 Walla Walla Estate Sale 1681 Sale 3 Walla Walla Huge Yard Sale! S Sale 4 Walla Walla Yard Sale 2340 R ALL CLASSIFIEDS