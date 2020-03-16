Hall R. Phillips
June 30, 1947 — March 16, 2020
MILTON-FREEWATER - Hal Ray Phillips, 72, died March 16, 2020. Memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
