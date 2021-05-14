Haidee “Dee” Tucker
December 29, 1918 — May 12, 2021
Haidee “Dee” Hazel (Piersol) Tucker was born in Weston, Oregon to Bert and Ezella Piersol. A hard-working and conscientious achiever, she was a 14-year-old student working part time at the Weston Bus Stop grill and ice cream parlor when a mutual acquaintance introduced her to Conrad Edward Tucker of Walla Walla. It was love at first sight, and the two became inseparable. Serving as valedictorian of her 1937 graduating class at Weston High School, Dee was wed to Con the following day, still in her graduation dress, commencing a long and rich lifetime of love, family, and adventure.
Honeymooning in Portland, Oregon, the newlyweds brought back a humble trailer which served as their first home. Working as partners at the Tucker family business on a succession of farms from Horse Heaven to Clyde to Starbuck in southeastern Washington, dedication and success eventually allowed them to “move to town”, settling into a stately home on Catherine Street in Walla Walla in 1944. A family of one daughter and three sons ensued, growing up attending Walla Walla schools, riding horses, and helping to raise the wheat and cattle on acreage near Prescott and Starbuck.
All was not business, however. In 1961 the family obtained a shoreline spot in the pine forest along Priest Lake in Idaho, where Dee labored hand in hand with Con and the older children to erect a cabin that would become a family institution. The cabin served as a beloved refuge for Dee and the family for weeks every summer thereafter, fostering blissful memories of making sand candles, picking huckleberries, and baking her famous rhubarb pie.
In the farming off-season Dee was an avid skier, enjoying slopes from local favorites Spout Springs and Anthony Lakes to celebrated venues like Sun Valley and St. Moritz. Spritely and perpetually in good condition, Dee continued skiing into her 80s.
In 1970, Dee was instrumental in the family’s decision to obtain a beautiful ranch nestled in a forested valley along the Kootenai River in northern Idaho, particularly the choice for Dee and Con to leave Walla Walla for a time to tend the farm personally. After establishing the property as a going concern, in 1972 Dee and Con ceded the on-site operation to a son and returned to Walla Walla, where they would remain.
But the dust never settled beneath Dee Tucker’s feet. The world was her stage, and over the years she made her way to Europe, Australia, and other exotic locales. In 1985 Dee and Con embarked the road trip of a lifetime, touring the U.S. and Canada in a motor home with all the trimmings of a mobile hotel suite. Dee would afterwords describe that vehicle as her favorite home of all.
Dee was a talented artist in oils and watercolor, a skilled golfer, and a ruthless card player who right into her 100s routinely beat friends and family at Bridge and other games of skill. She participated in book clubs, knitting clubs, and classes for various interests. She was a superb cook who coordinated the creation of a family cookbook and for years prepared lavish feasts for the extended family’s annual Christmas gala.
In 2009, Dee began spending winters in a condominium on the top floor of the Hawaiian Princess in Waianae, Hawaii, graciously treating any who cared to visit to unforgettable sunsets from her picturesque lanai overlooking Makaha Beach. No visitor escaped however without a beating or two at the evening card games, at which Dee remained sharp and fiercely competitive. Dee loved Hawaii and Hawaii loved her. She remained at Waianae, entertaining a never-ending succession of friends and loved ones, until shortly before her final return to Walla Walla this spring.
Dee Tucker passed peacefully following a full and happy life and had no regrets. She is survived by her daughter, Dee Lee (Tucker) Gibson; and son, Ted Tucker, both of Walla Walla; sons, Timothy Tucker of Moyie Springs, Idaho, and Patrick Tucker of Paterson, Washington; 25 grandchildren; 32 great-granchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will celebrate her life in a small private gathering.