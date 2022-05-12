Gwen Kirk
— April 18, 2022
Gwen Kirk, 86, of Kennewick, WA, died in Richland, WA on April 18, 2022.
Gwen was preceded in death by her parents, John Burton and Amanda Schweiger Burton; mother and father-in-law, Beryl and Harold Henderson; sisters, Ilene and Ruth Burton and Shirley Mader; brothers, Rodney, Jack and Bob Burton; sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Richard Corkrum. Gwen is survived by her daughter, Susan (Rick) Dawson; her son, Greg (Phuong) Kirk; and her four grandchildren, Amanda and Ryan (Kenzie) Dawson, and Tommy (Salena) and Alex Kirk. She is also survived by her sisters, Pauline Alexander, Pat Hand, Beverly Cunnington; brother, Ted Burton; many nieces and nephews and extended family too numerous to mention.
A memorial and Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, May 13, at Hillspring Church, 1153 Gage Blvd, Rich-land, WA. Memorial donations may be made to Hillspring Church or the Tri-Cities Food Bank.
Full obituary at https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/tricityherald/name/gwen-kirk-obituary?n=gwen-kirk&pid=201881800&fhid=3428