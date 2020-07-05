Grover C. Whitmore IV Jul 5, 2020 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Grover C. Whitmore IV, 34, of Neu Ulm, Germany Celebration of life will be July 11 from 1pm to 4pm at Marie Dorion Park, it is going to be a pot luck. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Celebration Pot Luck Marie Dorion Park Germany Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News Updates Sign up to this list to receive updates on breaking stories such as emergency road closures, major local news, local weather alerts and the like. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists