Gregory Todd Anliker
October 30, 1965 — February 8, 2022
Gregory Todd Anliker, 56 years old, passed away in Walla Walla on February 8, 2022.
Greg was born on October 30, 1965, to Manford and Joyce Anliker in Walla Walla. Greg attended Stateline Adventist Elementary School and Walla Walla Valley Academy and graduated in 1984. He then graduated from Western Oregon State College with a BA in History. Greg married his high school sweetheart, Brenda Fesler on July 7, 1991, and had two children, Bradley and Jessica. Greg was an entrepreneur, and owned several businesses throughout his life. He worked as a corrections officer at the Washington State Penitentiary. Greg loved the water and was very happy when he was swimming, boating, and vacationing near the ocean or a lake. Greg had a sharp mind, he was always trying to figure out how to improve a process or situation, and he also had a sharp wit with which he disarmed many a person and made many of his friends laugh. Greg loved to walk and ride his bicycle with his dogs. Greg enjoyed spending many vacations with his family in warm places near a beach, such as Mexico and Belize. Above all Greg enjoyed spending time with his family, whether helping his mom with chores or playing games with Brenda, Brad and Jess.
He was preceded in death by his father, Manford Anliker. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Anliker; son, Bradley; daughter, Jessica; his mother, Joyce Anliker; sister, Heidi Anliker-Brenes; and brother, Jeff Anliker.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 11 am at the SonBridge Conference Center, 1200 SE 12th St., College Place.