Gregory P. Olsen
September 7, 1960 — March 6, 2022
When a loved one leaves their family behind, it is a huge loss.
When it is your son who passes unexpectedly at age 61, at the beginning of his Golden Years, it is devastating to his family.
Gregory P. Olsen passed away peacefully in his home on March 6, 2022, at the age of 61. His cause of death is unknown.
Gregory was born on September 7, 1960, in Walla Walla, to Leon and Dee Olsen. Greg retired from Safeway after 39 years. He worked in Milton-Freewater for many years and retired from the Walla Walla Plaza Store. Greg was an avid outdoorsman and spent many wonderful years in our beloved Blue Mountains. He hunted and fished all of our surrounding mountains and streams. He and a group of his many friends went to Alaska one year and had a wonderful experience with great memories.
Greg was a 27 year member of the Milton-Freewater Fire Department. He was very proud to be a Firefighter and wore a tattoo symbol of a firefighter on his arm.
The past two years he was a dedicated “caretaker” of his 91 year old father and 89 year old mother. He called them every morning and evening in the event they needed him. What a wonderful son and brother.
Greg leaves behind, his parents and two brothers: Steve Olsen and Dwayne Olsen; his step-son, Kristopher Luke; nephews, Eric and Jack Olsen; niece, Katie Olsen. He also had so many good friends too numerous to mention.
He was also very talented, being able to mimic almost anyone. He was also well known as a talented singer and sang often in many karaoke locations throughout the Valley. Greg was quite a cut-up and could have people laughing at his antics at any occasion.
A Funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main St. Milton-Freewater on Wednesday, March 23, at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment will follow at a later date. Service will be conducted by Pastor Jessie Wilkinson. Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton-Freewater Firefighter’s Association in care of Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home. To leave a condolence online visit: www.munsellerhodes.com
Hours pass and time slips away, But the words we speak and the things we do Touch the lives of others and live on forever. Those who share their laughter and smiles with everyone And help others feel the sense of their own worth Are God’s own special Angels who may pass this way but once, But who truly make a difference here on earth. The world is a better place because our loved one Greg, lived so well and shared so freely.