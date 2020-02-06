Grant Beauchamp
June 7, 1945 — Feb. 2, 2020
Grant Beauchamp, 74, of Pendleton, Oregon, passed away at Providence St. Mary Medical Center surrounded by his family on February 2, 2020.
Grant is survived by his wife, Bernita of 17.5 years; daughters, Lori Jangala and Amanda Judd; cousin, Marilyn Thompson; and his grandchildren.
Grant was born June 7, 1945, in Walla Walla, to Dean and Alice (Murphy) Beauchamp. He graduated from Umapine School in 1963 and from Oregon State University in 1968. After completing his education with OSU he worked as a soil scientist with the Bureau Reclamations of before returning to Milton-Freewater in 1974 to take over the operations of the Beauchamp family farm until 1998 when he became employed by GreenWood Resources. He was an avid upland bird and waterfowl hunter and when he wasn’t hunting or spending time with his hunting dogs he was always reading and continuing to learn.
A special thank you to all the staff at St. Mary’s for their loving care and support during his final days.
Funeral services for Grant will be at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home in Walla Walla on Monday February 10 at 11:00 a.m. Grant will be laid to rest at the Mountain View Cemetery in Walla Walla.
Following the service a no host gathering will be held at Kelly’s Restaurant & Lounge at 2:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Walla Walla Kennel Club.