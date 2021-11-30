Graciela Jimenez Gonzalez
October 9, 1943 — November 14, 2021
Graciela Jimenez Gonzalez was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
She left this world unexpectedly at Providence St. Mary Medical Center due to medical complications at the age of 78. Graciela was born in Piedras Negras Coahuila, Mexico to Oscar and Maria De La Luz Jimenez.
Graciela grew up and attended school in Eagle Pass, TX where she met the love of her life, Antonio Garanzuay Gonzalez. They were married October 27, 1962, and soon after moved to Walla Walla. Graciela worked for Martin Archery for 5 years, and Air Ag, then became the bookkeeper for the family businesses and raised five children. She enjoyed Tejano dances and time with grandchildren.
Graciela is preceded in death by her mother, Maria de la luz; her father, Oscar Jimenez; and sister, Maria J. Paz. Graciela is survived by her husband, Antonio G. Gonzalez of 59 years; her sisters, Lupe, Dora, Irma, and Norma; her brothers, Felipe, Oscar Jr. and Frankie; and her five children, Anita and her husband Ramiro Reyna, Antonio Jr. and Tina, Freddie and his wife Elizabeth Gonzalez, Angel Gonzalez, and Arturo and his wife Tasha Gonzalez; 27 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on November 18, 2021.
