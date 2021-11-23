Graciela J. Gonzalez Nov 23, 2021 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Graciela J. GonzalezOct. 9, 1943 — Nov. 14, 2021WALLA WALLA -Graciela Jiminez Gonzalez, 78, died Nov. 14, 2021, at Providence St. Mary Medical Center.Services have been held. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Graciela Jiminez Gonzalez Providence St. Mary Medical Center Walla Walla Service Read more: Carrie Simons Nov 19, 2021 Happy Birthday Nov 18, 2021 Marvin Keith Shutters Nov 17, 2021 Read more: Carrie Simons Nov 19, 2021 Happy Birthday Nov 18, 2021 Marvin Keith Shutters Nov 17, 2021 DON'T MISS COVID-19 Coverage Walla Walla: Census 2020 See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Other Christmas trees, U-cut Furniture 1 Deluxe Massage Chair Condition: UsedColor: Red Job 2 Youth Development, Education, Non-Profit Opportunities Walla Walla, WA Construction 2 1 Al's Remodeling - General ALL CLASSIFIEDS