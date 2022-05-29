Grace H. Baker
December 13, 1932 — April 11, 2022
Grace Baker, loving wife, and devoted mother, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the age of 89.
Grace was born in Connell, WA, to Garnet and Agnes Abercrombie. She graduated from Echo High School in 1950, afterwards moving to Spokane, WA. While living in Spokane, she traveled to Pendleton for the Roundup where she met the love of her life, Don Baker. They married January 5, 1952, in Coeur d’Alene, ID and began their life together in Walla Walla. Grace worked as a bookkeeper and retired in 1982 to spend time with grandchildren. She was a Deacon at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church.
Grace is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Don and Dorothy Abercrombie in Montrose, CA; and sister-in-law, Susie Abercrombie in Oklahoma City, OK; four children and their spouses, Jim and Carol Baker of Tucson, AZ, Bill Baker of Post Falls, ID, Paul and Robin Baker of Gulfport, MS, and Donna Hansens of College Place; grandchildren, Greg, Brian and Jennifer, Glenn, Jennifer, Jim, John and Joy, Kevin, Amber and Donald; numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great grandsons. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ed Abercrombie and Floyd Abercrombie; half-sister, Cathy Kirk; son, John Baker; and daughter-in-law, Elaine Baker.
Donations in remembrance of Grace can be made to Walla Walla Presbyterian Church. A Celebration of Life will be 2:00 pm on June 4, 2022, at Walla Walla Presbyterian Church.