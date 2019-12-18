Gordon Wayne Snyder Sr.
Aug. 9, 1939 — Dec. 12, 2019
Gordon Wayne Snyder Sr. (Gordy) died peacefully in Milton-Freewater, on December 12, 2019, at the age of 80.
Gordy was born on August 9, 1939, in Gainesville, Florida to parents Frances and Gerald Snyder. He attended school in Michigan. At age 17 Gordy joined the Navy and worked as a third class machinist mate on the USS BAUER (DE-1025). After the Navy, Gordy worked in construction in Los Angeles, receiving training in sheetmetal welding. He traveled installing restaurant equipment all over the United States, falling in love with Oregon during his work travels. He moved to Estacada, OR with his family, continuing with sheetmetal work. Switching gears, Gordy built his first Dairy Queen in Forest Grove, OR in 1976 and lived the Dairy Queen life for 30 years. He passed on the DQ passion to his two sons and their families.
Gordy and Josie met in McMinnville and moved to Milton-Freewater in 1994 to run the M-F DQ. The couple married in 1995 and Gordy willingly embraced another larger family and extended relatives. After retiring from DQ his next career was Realtor and Owner of John L. Scott Real Estate. Gordy loved his work and did not retire from real estate until 2018.
Gordy’s life was fueled by a drive to help people; his helpfulness and generosity left few untouched. He enjoyed family activities like fishing, camping and golf, and also swinging his wife around the squaredance floor. With a mind for adventure, Gordy was the first to follow the sign to the biggest tree, or explore the twistiest road. Travel and grandkids have been his joy and hobby. No task is fun without at least one grandchild involved was his motto.
Gordy is survived by his wife, Josie Snyder of Auburndale, Florida; children, Boni Snydercrook of Warrendale, OR, Gerald Snyder of Banks, OR, and Gordon Snyder Jr. of McMinnville, OR; 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his sister and two brothers in Michigan.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at Stateline Community Church, 85440 Highway 11, Milton-Freewater, with a lunch reception afterwards, following a military graveside service at the Milton-Freewater Cemetery. Pastor Owen Frost will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Gordy’s life.
Visitation will be on Thursday, December 19, 2019, from 5-7:00 p.m. at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home. Charitable donations may be made to Stateline Community Church Building Fund or to Walla Walla NAMI and this may be done through Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S. Main, Milton-Freewater, Oregon 97862.
The family would like to thank the Walla Walla Veterans Administration for their efforts. To leave a online condolence visit www.munsellerhodes.com