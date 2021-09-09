Gloria Swanson Kelty
(Mrs. Gordon)
A memorial graveside service will be held on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Mountain View Cemetery, 2120 S. 2nd, Walla Walla.
Gloria, 95, of Walla Walla; Pendleton; Milton-Freewater; Athena; and AZ, passed after a stroke on January 6, 2020, in Gilbert, AZ.
Survivors include her daughter, Susan (Mrs. Paul) Meiners (formerly from Walla Walla); son, Mitch Kelty and wife, Trish; two brothers, John and Hubert Swanson; five grandchildren, Matt Meiners, Spencer Kelty and three, Afton, Silas and Ryan, from Oregon; numerous great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and two great-great-grandchildren.