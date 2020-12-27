Gloria J. Schille
April 18, 1955 — December 18, 2020
Our beloved mother and friend, Gloria J. Schille, passed away December 18, 2020, at home following a long battle with cancer.
Gloria was born April 18, 1955, in Portland, Oregon to James and Helen Maxwell. Following the family’s move to Walla Walla in 1966, Gloria graduated from DeSales High School in 1973 and following high school attended Eastern Washington University. On May 26, 1979, Gloria married Gerard A. Schille in Walla Walla. They had two children, Ben and Katie. They were later divorced.
Gloria worked in Walla Walla banking, first at American West Bank and then for many years at Banner Bank until her recent retirement.
Gloria loved community theater. In addition to helping with several summer musicals at Fort Walla Walla, she spent two decades volunteering at the Little Theatre of Walla Walla, serving on their Board of Directors, directing plays and as a costume designer. Many of her cherished friends are from the Little Theater and the numerous performances Gloria helped with over the years.
In addition to her many friends, Gloria is loved and will be missed by her son, Ben Schille; daughter and son-in-law, Katie and Matt Weed; sister and brother-in-law, Wendy and Bob Martin; brother, Pat Maxwell; four grandchildren and two nephews.
Gloria loved her family and her favorite role as “Grammy Glo” to her grandchildren. Her family and friends will remember her as an encouraging, generous and accepting friend to all who crossed paths with her. The family wishes to thank all her friends who cared for her during these past months, especially her “adopted daughter” Vanessa Curry.
Memorials contributions may be made in Gloria’s name to The Little Theatre of Walla Walla and Providence St. Mary Regional Cancer Center through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder St., Walla Walla, WA 99362.