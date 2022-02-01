Gloria C. Franklin Feb 1, 2022 14 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gloria C. FranklinAug. 26, 1927 — Jan. 28, 2022WESTON - Gloria Camille Franklin, 94, died Jan. 28, 2022, at home.Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gloria Camille Franklin Arrangement Main Funeral Home Milton Freewater Pend Read more: +2 Luella V. Thompson Jan 30, 2022 Rose Marie Boutillier Jan 30, 2022 Gail Watterson Tastula Jan 30, 2022 DON'T MISS 39 Under 39 COVID-19 Coverage Mental Health Coverage See our eEditions eEdition Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Walla Walla Visitor's Guide 2021 Best of the Best Winners LATEST CLASSIFIEDS Job 1 Program Coordinator Needed Dayton, WA Pet 1 Mom's dog looking for a home Fuel Heating 2 Firewood for.sale Pet 2 Pure bred pitbull puppies ALL CLASSIFIEDS