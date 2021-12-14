Glenna J. Copeland Hendrix
August 26, 1929 — December 7, 2021
Glenna J. Copeland Hendrix, lifetime resident of Walla Walla, passed away peacefully on December 7, 2021, at the Washington Odd Fellows Home
Glenna was born to Glenn T. and Effie F. Smith Copeland August 26, 1929, at St Mary Hospital in Walla Walla. Glenna was the eldest daughter and attended Walla Walla High School, graduating from there in 1947. She attended Kinman Business School in Spokane before returning to Walla Walla, where she met and married Robert (Bob) Beechinor and raised their four children, they later divorced.
Glenna assisted her mother on the family farm cooking for the harvest crews. After her mother’s death, she worked for the Fuller Brush Company where she met and married Russel Hendrix. She worked in the service industry, preparing food and filling vending machines for the local canneries around the Walla Walla area until retirement. She took great pride in the quality of food and cleanliness of the machines but most of all, loved the people she was serving. After retirement, Glenna was an active volunteer for Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP).
Glenna was proud that her family had great historical ties to the Walla Walla Valley where her family has farmed for generations. She loved representing Walla Walla serving on the Walla Walla Fair Court as a princess and pianist in 1947, as they performed around the community. She was an avid reader, passionate pinochle player and an accomplished pianist. Most of all she loved and admired her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Glenna is survived by her son, Thomas (Cindy) Beechinor of Walla Walla; daughters: Susan (Ron) Duncan of Glendale, AR, Kathy (PJ) Flaming of Beaverton, OR., and Janis Craig of Lewiston, ID; seven grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren; sister, Donna Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Viewing & Visitation will be on December 16, 2021, at 3pm until 6pm at Herring Groseclose Funeral Home. A Celebration of life will be held December 17, 2021, at 1:00 pm, in the Chapel of the Herring-Groseclose Funeral Home. To honor Glenna’s love for reading, memorial contributions may be made out to United Way of the Blue Mountains, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in care of Herring Groseclose Funeral Home.