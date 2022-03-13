Gladys Marie Perry
December 30, 1926 — March 3, 2022
Gladys Marie Perry made her transition peacefully in her home on Thursday, March 3, at 10:30am with the care of hospice. She was surrounded by loving family and caregivers.
Gladys’ parents emigrated from Sweden before she was born. She passed on many of the Scandinavian stories and traditions of her ancestors to her children and grandchildren including making holiday breads and memorizing a Swedish prayer.
She was born on December 30, 1926, in Clinton, WA on Whidbey Island where she lived on a small strawberry farm with her parents, a sister and 3 brothers. She graduated from Everett High School where she was elected class president during her freshman year. She dreamed of attending college to become a dress designer like her mother, but all hope was lost with the start of WWII. Instead she found work as a secretary at the Alaskan Engineering Company. She met her husband during the war and they wrote love letters until he returned. They were married when she was 18 years old. In Walla Walla, she worked for the County Extension Office, Linscott Wylie & Blize, Minnick & Hayner and Boise Cascade.
Her 95 years of glorious living included loving her husband Jim, daughters and grandchildren. As a family they enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking and hunting over most of the northwest.
Gladys was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi for more than 50 years and a proud president of the ladies golf club at Veterans Memorial Golf Course. She was an outstanding artist and shared those skills in assisting the family with the holiday window painting business for over 30 years.
During an interview about her life in 2001 she was quoted, “I’m the eternal optimist and I think my theory on life is that, ok, you lived yesterday and made it through that, today is the day you are living and tomorrow is the one that you look forward to. That has been my goal my whole life, so I have no regrets.”
Gladys is survived by her two daughters, Christy and Patty Perry; five grandchildren, Chloe Beard, Kay Bridges, Collin Miller, Ajay Coomber and Grant Coomber: and four great-grandchildren.
She demonstrated all the “fruits of the spirit” and that’s why we called her a peach.
