Remembering with LOVE!
Gladys Mae Morris Jantz Russell
(Nicknames-Rusty (she had red hair) & Gladdy)
Happy 100th Birthdate December 24, 2021
Psalm 118:24. This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it!
One of Gladys’ favorite scriptures was:
Psalm 19:1 The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork…
Remembering a Dear Child of God Who Wore Many Hats Through Her Amazing Life. Giver, Daughter, Sister, Nurse, Physical Therapist, Wife, Homemaker, Home Executive, Mother, Mom by Marriage, Red Hat Lady, Fun Person, Friend, Neighbor, Grandma, Great Grandma… Dancer in many ways…
She was born to Mary and Charles Morris of Newark, New Jersey. She had a very happy childhood, once even turned a crow into a pet that showed up on the windowsill of their 3rd story tenement. Being the first person in her neighborhood to graduate the 8th grade, there was a huge celebration, she graduated from Central High School Newark, New Jersey in 1940. While attending Bloomfield College in New Jersey, she wanted to be a machinist like her father, but back then they just would not let a girl in those classes. She tried more than once. Graduating College in 1943 she worked a short bit in a steno pool using Griggs short hand. She then went on to nursing school in, Rochester, Minnesota where she graduated from the Mayo Clinic as a Registered Nurse and a Licensed Physical Therapist.
With permission from her parents she then moved “Out West” to Tacoma, Washington to Pierce County General Hospital to oversee the Physical Therapy Department for Polio patients. While she was there she met her first husband, (Dr.) Walter Leon Jantz, and was married at the 1st Presbyterian Church, June 26, 1948. As Walter was a doctor in the Air force the young couple moved around a bit including St Louis, Missouri, Walla Walla, WA, and Spokane, WA, finally settling in his home town of Walla Walla, in the mid 50’s.
Gladys then became the model homemaker and mother of the 50’s and 60’s. She was Mom to Larry, Jerry, Neil, and Carl. Then in the summer of 1968 her dear first husband died of kidney failure. Earlier that Spring St Mary’s Hospital started a Physical Therapy Department. Soon the department was growing and needed help, and they invited Gladys to join the P.T. Team. She began working the very next day. She was so glad to have something to do, since being recently widowed; she had been beside herself and just didn’t know what to do. With that job she also became, mother and father to her 3 boys, and did a mighty fine job of it. She guided them in the way they should go, setting high moral standards, but also giving them plenty of room to explore and grow. She did not do any serious dating until her youngest son Carl graduated from high school in 1978. She did however in the 70’s organize the local “Singles Club”, along with the Parents Without Partners Club, and enjoyed getting out and Ballroom dancing quite a lot. She also enjoyed Square Dancing. Years later she even donated her square dance dresses to Fort Walla Walla. If you ever saw the musical play I think called Westward Ho or Trails West at the Fort Walla Walla Amphitheatre all eight of those dancers spinning across the stage were wearing her dresses!
She married her 2nd husband Harold Russell in June 1979, who she had met at the events she organized. They went on to have many good years together, going on many trips and adventures, even rafting the Colorado River in her 70’s.
When Saint Mary’s Hospital started a Home Health Department she jumped at the chance, in this way she was able to spend more time with patients at their homes, helping them to learn how to live with their physical handicaps whether from an accident, ailment, or birth defect. Gladys having a gift for gab became lifelong friends with many of her patients. She loved her work and patients so much she kept up her WA and OR Professional Licenses long after she retired, (into her early 80’s) by going to school and getting the required work hours by filling in for other therapist who were ill or on vacation. She loved to laugh and always had the latest joke to share. She was also a bit of a philanthropist; she donated to missionaries, and religious groups. After digging through old financial records we came to the realization as to why she never remodeled her house in 60 years and always bought 2nd hand cars, and household items, she was always donating money to special causes around the community and the world. Also, back in the day, at Mayo Clinic, Gladys had learned a new technique called Hydrotherapy, where jets of warm water put mild forces against patients muscles while in a pool of water. She greatly helped finance the Warm Water-Physical Therapy Pool at the Walla Walla YMCA. If you have every used it, thank her for it, for this was truly her passion.
Gladys and family enjoyed hunting and fishing and taking long summer vacation drives. Spending time with extend family was very important. She was a Member of the White Temple Baptist Church and attended the Veterans Hospital Chapel later on in life. She loved to study the Bible and to teach it. Gladys passed away September 8, 2015 at the age of 93. She knew of the Hope! (1 Thessalonians 4:13-18). Gladys is remembered by her sons and daughters by marriage and grandchildren and great grandchildren and beyond!
One more thing as Gladys would often say.
Remember God & His Son Christ Jesus Loves You and Me!
Merry Christmas! If you have a fond memory of Gladys you would like to share. We would so enjoy hearing it. Jerry & Beverly 509-876-7573