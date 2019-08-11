Gladys Lund

Sept. 5, 1918 —  Aug. 9, 2019

WALLA WALLA - Former Milton-Freewater resident Gladys Lund, 100, died Aug. 9, 2019, at Wheatland Village Memory Care.

Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.

