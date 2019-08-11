Gladys Lund
Sept. 5, 1918 — Aug. 9, 2019
WALLA WALLA - Former Milton-Freewater resident Gladys Lund, 100, died Aug. 9, 2019, at Wheatland Village Memory Care.
Arrangements are pending at Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home, 902 S Main, Milton Freewater.
