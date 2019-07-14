Gladys Dorothy Voeltz
December 23, 1927 — July 2, 2019
Gladys was at home with family when she peacefully passed away on July 2, 2019. She was born December 23, 1927, in Glen Ullin, North Dakota to Eugene and Albertina (Zentner) Kearns.
Gladys had a lively childhood, growing up primarily in Hebron, ND with seven siblings. She graduated from Hebron High School in 1946. The following day she moved to Bismarck, ND, to live with her sister Lorraine. She walked to work daily at her job in the State Capitol Building.
It was in Bismarck that she met her future husband Earl Voeltz. They married in 1947 and had three children: Bruce, Randall and Michele. Earl worked for the Corps of Engineers and was transferred to various dam projects. They lived in Riverdale, ND; Chamberlain, SD, and Milford, OH. Transferring to Walla Walla in 1967 was the best and final move. Earl and Gladys were married for 25 years until his death in a small airplane accident. Following Earl’s death she met John Erdman, who was her good friend and companion for over 40 years.
Gladys enjoyed her job as a very traditional homemaker. She always kept a garden, processed all of the produce, sewed most of her own and her daughter’s clothing, enjoyed cooking, took her kids fishing and planned annual family vacations. She did enjoy traveling, visiting Europe, Mexico and most of the U.S. states. Throughout her adult life she enjoyed music, dancing, and was a winning duplicate bridge player. Gladys had a dry sense of humor and her favorite jokes always surprised the listener.
Gladys was a committed and caring mother. She, of course, had expectations for her children, which specifically included learning to swim and graduating from college. These were not options. Her grandchildren made her smile and she enjoyed spending time with them. It, no-doubt, was reassuring that they all attended college and also learned to swim.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband; parents and six siblings. She is survived by her sons, Bruce (Doralyn) Voeltz of Livermore, CA and Randall Voeltz of Simi Valley, CA; daughter, Michele (Dino) Lucas of Walla Walla; sister, Lorraine Kronberger of Bismarck, ND; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for Gladys on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery. Following the graveside service there will be a Celebration of Life gathering at 3:30 p.m. at the home of Michele and Dino Lucas. Please call Herring Funeral Home for the address. Friends are welcome to attend either or both events.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice through the Herring Funeral Home, 315 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, WA 99362.