Gilberto Martinez Saenz
Feb. 6, 1964 — Jan. 9, 2020
Gilbert Saenz, 55, passed away January 9, 2020. Viewing will be Saturday, January 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Mountain View-Colonial DeWitt funeral home, 1551 The Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla. A Rosary will begin at 12:30 p.m. that same day at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 415 W. Alder Street, Walla Walla, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. back at the funeral home.
Gilbert was born to Delfina Martinez Alcantar and Hermenegildo Saenz Garcia on February 6, 1964, in Matamoros, Mexico. Gilbert had lived in the Walla Walla area for 28 years and had been a CNA at the Walla Walla Veterans Home since their opening.
Gilbert always loved and put his family first; he loved and adored his boys and his only granddaughter. He would always be sure to make time to plan a trip to go see his siblings and would feel terribly disappointed if he couldn’t make it. Gilbert had a love for soccer and he shared that with his kids growing up watching and coaching his kids’ teams. He also enjoyed watching MMA and would often “force” his wife to watch it with him. His wife also felt loved and adored. He will be terribly missed.
Gilbert is survived by his wife, Miki Saenz; three sons, Gilbert Saenz, Alexander Saenz, Zachary Saenz; 11 brothers and sisters: Juan, Joel, Olga, Miguel, Nora, Rojelio, Rolando, Norma, Gilo, Daniel, Ady; and one granddaughter, Mia Saenz.
